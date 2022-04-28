UrduPoint.com

Deputy Secretary General SCO Attends International Financial Forum

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Deputy Secretary General SCO attends International Financial Forum

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Muratbek Azymbakiyev attended the opening ceremony of the spring-time session of the International Financial Forum New Landscapes: Global Economic Development Prospects and Challenges.

In his welcoming speech, Azymbakiyev noted that the SCO prioritized the cost-effective implementation of long-term trade and economic programmes, according to SCO Secretariat here on Thursday.

The Organization is actively involved in implementing the United Nations (UN) Agenda for Sustainable Development up to 2030.

He underscored the readiness of SCO member states to facilitate the development of an open global economy in line with multilateral concepts, mutual consultation and mutual benefits.

