UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Derby Captain Keogh Out For Season After Drunken Night

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Derby captain Keogh out for season after drunken night

London, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Derby have condemned an "alcohol-related incident" that has ruled captain Richard Keogh out of action until the end of the season because of a serious knee injury.

The Telegraph reported that Keogh was injured in a car crash that also saw Rams duo Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett charged with drink-driving shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

The Championship side revealed Keogh was among those who continued drinking after a team-building dinner with staff on Tuesday evening.

"As a club, we cannot, and do not, condone the actions of a small group of players on Tuesday evening," Derby said in a statement.

"The players were out as part of a scheduled team-building dinner with staff and while the majority of them acted responsibly and left at around 8:00 pm and were not involved, a small group, including the team captain Richard Keogh, continued drinking into the night.

"They should have known when to stop and also ignored the opportunity to be driven home using cars laid on by the club, and chose to stay out.

"As a result of an alcohol-related incident, Richard Keogh has sustained a serious knee injury that will prevent him from playing until the end of the season." The club said the players involved would face internal disciplinary action and be expected to do work in the community as part of their punishment.

Phillip Cocu has had a torrid start to his reign in charge at Pride Park after taking over from Frank Lampard in July.

Derby have won just one of Cocu's first eight league games in charge and are languishing in 18th spot in the Championship, already seven points off a play-off place.

"It is a very serious injury," said Cocu, when asked if Keogh's career was in jeopardy.

"The more senior players always have to step up and take responsibility and it's now had a huge effect on him personally," added the former Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder.

kca/dj

Related Topics

Injured Car Derby Barcelona Lawrence Netherlands July From

Recent Stories

UAE signs visa waiver agreement with Republic of K ..

6 minutes ago

AlMansoori starts experiments involving UAE school ..

21 minutes ago

5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Istanbul, injures ..

26 minutes ago

Stock markets climb on upbeat Trump trade comments ..

28 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister loses new parliamentary vote, ov ..

28 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visits J ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.