Derby Day Puts Milan Giants In Serie A Title Spotlight

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Derby day puts Milan giants in Serie A title spotlight

Milan, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Italy's Milan giants face off in Saturday's local derby which pits Serie A's form teams against one another in a match that will give an early indication of their title credentials.

The San Siro will host a rematch of last season's Champions League semi-final, a fixture that promises similar fireworks to the two blockbuster clashes in May that went Inter Milan's way.

Inter and AC Milan are locked on nine points at the top of the table after perfect starts from both in which summer signings have made an immediate impact.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter have scored eight times without conceding in their opening three matches thanks to a strike partnership between Lautaro Martinez and new arrival Marcus Thuram which has brought seven goals.

Milan meanwhile has a trio of new signings thrilling fans alongside their established stars, with Tijjani Reijnders and Chelsea old boys Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Cristian Pulisic hitting the ground running.

Stefano Pioli has Milan playing an entertaining, fluid style of football boosted by Pulisic's presence on the right wing, which has freed up star man Rafael Leao and given increased service to four-goal Olivier Giroud who should start despite picking up an ankle knock-on international duty.

"We've started really well and I know that we'll do all we can," USA forward Pulisic told the Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"We're hopeful for the Scudetto, we've got good players and a great mix of talent. We can win." Key stats 0 - Inter is the only team left in Serie A yet to concede a goal.

7 - Martinez and Thuram have scored 7 of Inter's eight goals between them.

9 - Inter and Milan's perfect points tally.

Fixtures (times GMT) Saturday Juventus v Lazio (1300), Inter Milan v AC Milan (1600), Genoa v Napoli (1845) Sunday Cagliari v Udinese (1030), Monza v Lecce, Frosinone v Sassuolo (1300), Fiorentina v Atalanta (1600), Roma v Empoli (1845)MondaySalernitana v Torino (1830), Verona v Bologna

