London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Cardiff and Swansea shared the south Wales derby honours in a 0-0 draw that will not live long in the memory on Sunday.

Both sides struck the woodwork with Callum Paterson coming closest for Cardiff, while Bersant Celina hit the post for the visitors, but a lack of quality was reflected in the scoreline.

A point takes the Swans level on points in the Championship table with sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday, while Cardiff are four points further back down in 12th.

Swansea handed an instant debut to Rhian Brewster after the promising Liverpool teenager joined on loan in midweek.

However,the 19-year-old's biggest impact was on Lee Tomlin as a clumsy challenge earned him a booking less than 10 minutes in.

It took nearly half an hour for the game to settle down as Celina curled wide from wide on the right before striking the post from an identical position moments later.

Brewster twice pulled shots wide from good positions early in the second half, but, as the contest became increasingly scrappy, it was Cardiff who were inches away from taking all three points 14 minutes from time.

Josh Murphy sent over a cross to the far post which Paterson powered against the crossbar and that was the last big chance for either side to win it.