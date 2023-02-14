UrduPoint.com

Dere Sets Up Argentina Open Clash With World. No. 2 Alcaraz

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) --:Serbia's Laslo Dere set up a meeting with world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz by beating Italian Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-4 in the ATP 250 Argentina Open on Monday Dere won 76% of his first service points and converted three of four break opportunities to take the match in one hour and 38 minutes on the outdoor clay of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.

57 Dere now faces Spaniard Alcaraz in the round of 16 on Wednesday. The reigning US Open champion has not played competitively since November because of a hamstring tear while preparing for the 2023 Australian hardcourt season.

Others to progress to the round of 16 on Monday were Spaniards Jaume Munar and Bernabe Zapata as well as Argentina Pedro Cachin.

Munar overcame Argentina's Guido Pella 6-4, 7-5, Cachin beat Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 7-6(2), 6-4 and Zapata prevailed 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 over compatriot Pedro Martinez.

