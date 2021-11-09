DeRozan helps Bulls overpower Nets, Randle lifts Knicks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :DeMar DeRozan scored a team high 28 points as the Chicago Bulls halted the Brooklyn Nets five-game win streak with a 118-95 victory on Monday.

Chicago, who were coming off consecutive single-digit losses to the Philadelphia 76ers, won comfortably after falling behind in the third quarter in front of a crowd of 19,400 at United Center in Chicago.

The Nets had their successful run snapped by the Bulls despite Brooklyn's Kevin Durant scoring 11 of his game-high 38 points in the final quarter.

DeRozan took over early in the fourth, scoring seven points during a key scoring burst by the Bulls.

"We stayed aggressive," DeRozan said.

"We had a couple of stretches, especially in the first half, where we got messy on both ends. Turning the ball over, letting them get out in transition." He hit 10 of 20 shots and scored at least 25 points for the fifth consecutive contest as the Chicago defeated the Nets for the third time in the past 14 meetings.

- 'We stayed aggressive' - "We stayed resilient, especially going into that fourth quarter. We stayed aggressive and kept attacking, getting out on transition and making everything tough for them." Zach LaVine added 24 as Chicago shot 46.9 percent and outscored Brooklyn 42-17 in the fourth quarter.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 15 points, Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green added 11 apiece while Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

LaMarcus Aldridge tallied 19 and James Harden scored 14 as Brooklyn shot just 39.5 percent overall.

In Philadelphia, Julius Randle finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds and made several clutch plays on defence as the New York Knicks beat the short-handed 76ers 103-96.

"He was a monster all the way around, the way the game started, the energy he was playing with, he set the tone defensively," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Randle. "When he plays like that, it makes us a different team." Philadelphia were missing Joel Embiid, who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus. He is expected to be out for at least 10 days.

They were also without Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle due to health and safety protocols. Ben Simmons, who wants to leave Philadelphia, is yet to play this season.

RJ Barrett added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Evan Fournier had 11 points and Immanuel Quickley contributed 10 for the Knicks, who bounced back after a 17-point loss Sunday on the road against Cleveland.

Andre Drummond led the Sixers with 14 points and 25 rebounds. Furkan Korkmaz scored 19 points, Tyrese Maxey added 16, Georges Niang put up 15 and Seth Curry had 14.

Shake Milton also had 10 for the Sixers, who had their six game winning streak halted.