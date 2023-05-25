UrduPoint.com

DeSantis Announces White House Bid, But Glitches Mar Musk Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 08:50 AM

DeSantis announces White House bid, but glitches mar Musk event

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday, vowing to lead Americans into a new era of success and fight for their freedoms -- through a planned launch event with Elon Musk was marred by glitches.

"I'm Ron DeSantis and I'm running for president to lead our great American comeback," the Republican said in a video posted to Twitter.

He released the footage moments before the scheduled start of a live-streamed Twitter chat with the platform's billionaire owner Musk, during which he was planning to make his formal announcement.

However Twitter appeared to be suffering technical issues as more than 400,000 people tried to listen in on the live discussion, and the system audio crashed repeatedly before DeSantis eventually came on air.

"We've got just a massive number of people online, so the servers are straining somewhat," Musk could be heard saying.

"We are reallocating server capacity to handle the load here; it is going crazy," he continued.

The Biden campaign was quick to capitalize on the issues, tweeting a link to a fundraising page and stating simply: "This link works."

