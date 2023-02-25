Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :As the United States heads into another election cycle and candidates line up to make their case for the White House, everyone is talking about the presidential prospects of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Except DeSantis.

For the moment, the Republican firebrand is happy to focus on the state he has turned into a laboratory of right-wing policies that supporters hope will propel him to the Oval Office.

The party's newest star appears almost daily in the national media as a battlefield commander in the cultural wars prosecuted by his party against "woke" politicians, businesses and professors whom he accuses of wanting to impose their progressive ideology on wide swathes of America.

In Florida, the opening salvos were fired last year over the powder keg issue of education, with DeSantis restricting discussion without parental permission of sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools.

He also signed off on a law limiting teaching material on race and its relationship to US history, and in January vetoed a high school course on African-American issues whose content he called indoctrination.

His administration also raised hackles by replacing seven trustees of New College of Florida, a public liberal arts school in Sarasota, to give the board a conservative majority.

The result has been the same in each case: applause in America's most conservative circles, outrage from his opponents and media coverage that has brought national exposure to the 44-year-old governor.

In public he demonstrates little interest in talk of his future on the national stage, but DeSantis does very little to hide that his management of Florida reflects his wider views on US politics.

The title of his memoir, due for release next Tuesday, is "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival." - 'Building his brand' - For Charles Zelden, professor of political science at Nova Southeastern University, a half hour drive north of Miami, there is no question DeSantis is thinking about the White House.

"He is in no rush to declare that he is running for president because he doesn't have to. He is building his brand. And it's easier to do it by saying he's just focusing on Florida," he told AFP.

So far the DeSantis brand has been a success.

Little is left of the political unknown who pulled off a surprise victory in the 2018 gubernatorial election with the support of the man who would likely be his greatest rival in 2024, former president Donald Trump.

The governor's management of the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing for a rapid reopening of the economy, and his opposition to the health measures of President Joe Biden's administration, made him an instant hit with Republicans.

In November he won landslide reelection with almost 60 percent of the vote against Democrat Charlie Crist, boosted by policies that mobilized the conservative electorate, people like 48-year-old former teacher Katye Campbell.

The mother of three has been a member of the Brevard County School Board since 2018 and shares DeSantis's ideas on education.

"I am a conservative and I don't think that the conversations around sexual orientation or gender identity belong to the classroom. I believe they belong to the family," she said.

- 'Attack on freedom' - Others lament the governor's education policies, which have led to dozens of books being removed from school libraries in recent months.

"DeSantis is using education in Florida as part of a campaign for something that has nothing to do with improving education in Florida," said Amy Reid, 58, the director of the gender studies program at New College.

"I hope that people realize that what's going on here is part of a broader orchestrated attack on freedom of speech, freedom of education, the public education system and freedom of religion in this country," she adds.

Zelden, the Nova Southeastern professor, notes that DeSantis knows how to leverage his position as governor to seduce Republicans beyond his state.

"I think he is very comfortable with how things are going. I think he sees a path forward to his goal, which is the presidency," he said.

In an excerpt from his memoir DeSantis talks about the struggle of "we the people" against the liberal establishment -- making clear he sees his governorship of the Sunshine State as something much larger than simple day-to-day management.

"What Florida has done is establish a blueprint for governance that has produced tangible results while serving as a rebuke to the entrenched elites who have driven our nation into the ground," he writes.