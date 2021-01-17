UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deschamps Says He Cannot Forget Dropped Benzema's Accusations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Deschamps says he cannot forget dropped Benzema's accusations

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :France coach Didier Deschamps said he will "never forget" Karim Benzema's accusation that the decision to omit the striker from the Euro 2016 squad was giving in to "a racist part of France".

Deschamps told a French radio station on Saturday that the episode had left a painful "stain".

Benzema, 33, made 81 international appearances but has not been selected for his country since 2015 when his alleged involvement in a blackmail attempt linked to a sex tape featuring his former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena came to light.

French prosecutors said earlier this month that Benzema is to face trial as an accomplice.

Benzema told Spanish media that "Deschamps gave in under pressure from a racist section of France" in June 2016, two days before the coach's Breton residence was vandalised with graffiti calling him "racist".

"It's a stain," Deschamps said on Saturday in an interview on RTL.

"Even if with time it calms down a bit, I can't forget. It's not just about Karim Benzema. There are statements by other people too that have led to this violent act, which affects my family.

" Hosts France reached the final of Euro 2016, losing to Portugal, but Deschamps led Les Bleus to victory in the 2018 World Cup.

He said on Saturday that he accepts all criticism of his "selections as coach" but "that's crossing the white line here. It affects my name, my family. For me, it's unacceptable," Deschamps said.

"Making certain statements inevitably leads to verbal or physical aggression. I suffer the consequences. You can't forget. I can't forget. I will never forget," he said.

On the eve of the Euros, Eric Cantona, who played for France alongside Deschamps, told British newspaper the Guardian that Benzema and Hatem Ben Arfa were not selected because of their "north African origins".

Deschamps sued for defamation in France. A Paris court in December threw out the suit because of the way the complaint was drafted.

The coach's lawyer said that Deschamps has appealed.

Benzema and four other men will stand trial in the blackmail case at a date yet to be decided.

The Real Madrid striker described the trial as a "farce" in an Instagram post.

Related Topics

World France Paris Portugal Euro June December 2016 2015 2018 Post Family Media All From Real Madrid Coach Instagram Court

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

21 minutes ago

Four killed, two injured in road accident

7 minutes ago

US rejects Mexico's claim of fabricated drug evide ..

7 minutes ago

Merkel's party picks her ally as next leader

7 minutes ago

Police Arrest 9 Protesters in Tbilisi - Interior M ..

20 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive continues in city

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.