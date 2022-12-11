UrduPoint.com

Deschamps Says 'hearts And Guts' Got France Past England

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Deschamps says 'hearts and guts' got France past England

Al Khor, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :France coach Didier Deschamps said his side showed "hearts and guts" to defeat England 2-1 on Saturday to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Aurelien Tchouameni scored first for the World Cup holders at Al Bayt Stadium but Harry Kane's penalty brought England level.

After Olivier Giroud's header gave France the lead, Kane wasted a golden chance to equalise when he blasted a penalty over the bar with minutes remaining.

"It's fabulous because it was a big match against a very good English team," Deschamps said.

"We responded once again, it's wonderful to reach the last four again, you have to savour it, a World Cup semi-final is quite something.

"There is quality in this team, but there is also a good mentality and a state of mind. We gave them a little ammunition with two penalties, but it is with hearts and guts that we held onto this result."Deschamps said France's semi-final opponents Morocco "deserve all our respect and recognition".

"They weren't among the teams we were expecting there, but it's anything but a surprise."

