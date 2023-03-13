Desert Flag 2023 Exercise continues with participation of Royal Saudi Air Force in UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Royal Saudi Air Force has continued its military exercises in the Desert Flag 2023 drill at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, with several countries participating.

During the second week of training, the focus was on planning and executing combat air operations to enhance the combat readiness of all participants in the exercise.