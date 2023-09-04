Desert rain leaves thousands stranded in muddy mess at Burning Man

(@FahadShabbir)

Black Rock City, United States, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Tens of thousands of festivalgoers were stranded Sunday in deep mud in the Nevada desert after rain turned the annual Burning Man gathering into a quagmire, with police investigating one death.

Video footage showed costume-wearing "burners" struggling across the wet gray-brown site, some using trash bags as makeshift boots, while many vehicles became stuck in the sludge.

All events at the counterculture festival, which drew some 70,000 people, were canceled after rain tore down structures for dance parties, art installations and other entertainment.

Police said they were probing one death, without giving further details.

Fear set in among some attendees desperate to flee the muddy site.

"I got scared with what happens when so many people run out of toilet paper and water and food, so I felt I had to get out," Pascale Brand, a 40-year-old Dutchwoman, told AFP.

Brand, who said she had been "crying a lot," decided on Sunday that "I am leaving no matter what.

" She got a seat in a neighbor's vehicle and they made it down a muddy road without problem.

"There were people yelling at you, 'You can't leave... Go back! The gates are closed," she said, but the vehicle made it past an unmanned gate, and to a paved road and safety.

"I felt like I was breaking out of something," Brand said.

Others made the strenuous journey on foot.

"It was an incredibly harrowing six-mile (10 kilometer) hike at midnight through heavy and slippery mud, but I got safely out," lawyer Neal Katyal said on social media.

Organizers asked festival crowds to hunker down at the Black Rock City venue after the heavy rains started Friday night. Scattered showers continued throughout the weekend, and it rained for two hours Sunday.

"You can't really walk or drive," a young woman named Christine Lee, a circus performer, said on TikTok, adding that the mud was five inches deep in some areas.

According to Lee, people were being told they may be stuck until Tuesday.

"We have enough tuna for a week so we're OK."