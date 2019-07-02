UrduPoint.com
Designation Of BLA As Global Terrorist To Ensure Squeezing Of Its Space: FO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Foreign Office Monday expressed the hope that the designation of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) by the U.S. Administration would ensure that its space to operate was minimized.

"We have taken note of the designation by the U.S.

Administration of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). BLA remains a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2006 and in recent times has carried out several terrorist attacks in the country," the foreign office in a press release said.

It said it was important that the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and external sponsors including those glorifying these acts of terror against Pakistan were held accountable and brought to justice.

