Desperate Afghans cling to evacuation hopes as clock ticks

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :With the clock running down on the chance to escape life under the newly returned Taliban, thousands of Afghans were still besieging Kabul airport Thursday, hoping against hope that they could slip onto one of the last flights out.

Not even the threat of a suicide bomb attack deterred the throngs gathered at a roundabout on the main airport road -- the chance of a new life abroad made the risk worthwhile.

Western nations warned their citizens Thursday to immediately leave the vicinity, with the US citing an "acute" terrorist threat from the regional chapter of theIS group.