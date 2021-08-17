UrduPoint.com

Desperate Search After Haiti Quake As Storm Threatens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Desperate search after Haiti quake as storm threatens

PortSalut, Haiti, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Rescuers in Haiti used heavy equipment and their bare hands Monday to hunt for survivors under buildings flattened two days ago by a massive earthquake that killed over 1,200 people, while an approaching storm threatened more suffering.

Flash floods and mudslides were possible as the front bore down on the Caribbean nation's southwestern peninsula, which was hard-hit by a 7.2-magnitude quake that toppled thousands of homes early Saturday.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed with the influx of thousands of injured patients into a weak health care system, and workers were at a loss with how they might cope with tropical depression Grace.

"We're really not doing well psychologically. We have absolutely no idea how were are going to get through this," said 26-year-old midwife Aline Cadet, who was helping at the hospital in the hard-hit town of Port-Salut.

"There are women here who were pregnant but lost their baby because they fell or were injured," she added.

According to the latest US National Hurricane Center forecast, the storm could dump up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain on Haiti and cause flash floods.

If the storm hits full-force, it would bring the possibility of even more suffering after at least 1,297 people were killed in the quake that struck about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the west of the capital Port-au-Prince.

- President assassinated - Residents faced a dilemma of staying outside to protect themselves from aftershocks, or returning to damaged buildings to shelter from Grace's heavy rains.

The hospital in Port-Salut made its call: the patients being treated in a courtyard were brought into the building for protection from the storm, despite the risks.

"The doctors have asked us to go inside this evening. It's not safe. There are still tremors, that's why we're outside," said Wilfried Labaye, 41.

His wife Esperance Rose Nadine, 36, was laying on the ground next to him, both of her legs broken when their home collapsed during the quake.

Haiti, still recovering from a massive 2010 tremor that devastated the capital Port-au-Prince, was already in shock from its president's assassination last month when the disaster hit.

On top of that, some 13,600 buildings were destroyed and more than 13,700 damaged, trapping hundreds under rubble and leaving more than 5,700 people injured, the country's civil protection agency said Sunday.

Some aid has come in from abroad, including specalized search crews from the United States as well as 15.4 tons of food, medicine and water from Mexico.

A 7.0-magnitude quake in January 2010 left much of Port-au-Prince and nearby cities in ruins, killing more than 200,000.

More than 1.5 million Haitians were made homeless in that disaster, which also destroyed 60 percent of Haiti's healthcare system, leaving authorities and the international humanitarian community with a colossal challenge.

The latest quake comes just over a month after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home by a team of gunmen, shaking a country already battling poverty, spiraling gang violence and Covid-19.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Earthquake Water Threatened Wife Esperance Port-au-Prince United States Mexico Haiti January Women Sunday From Top Million Rains Depression

Recent Stories

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

23 minutes ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

23 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government in A ..

57 seconds ago
 Muharram Control Room setup

Muharram Control Room setup

59 seconds ago
 Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency ..

Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency of UNSC to address meeting on ..

1 minute ago
 Senate body on Law approves Criminal Law (Amendmen ..

Senate body on Law approves Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.