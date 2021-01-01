UrduPoint.com
Despite Brexit, Britain Still 'friend And Ally': Macron

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Despite Brexit, Britain still 'friend and ally': Macron

Paris, , 2020 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Britain would remain "our friend and ally" after Brexit takes full effect at midnight.

In his annual televised New Year's address to the nation Macron noted solemnly: "This evening, for the first time ever, a country, the United Kingdom, will leave the European Union." The pro-EU centrist reiterated his view that Britain's decision to leave the EU was the fruit of "a lot of lies and false promises." He also blamed a "European malaise" for creating the conditions for Brexit in 2016 but reiterated that France's "destiny" was in Europe.

Macron has been a fierce critic of Britain's decision to end its 47-year membership of the EU, repeatedly slamming the "lies" which he said underpinned the Brexit campaign.

His remarks came a few hours before the 11-month post-Brexit transition period ends. From January 1, Britain will no longer be part of the EU single market or customs union.

Macron sought to reassure the French that the economy would not be adversely affected, saying that the post-Brexit trade deal negotiated with London would succeed in "defending our interests, our industrial firms, our fishermen and our European unity."

