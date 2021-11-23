Despite hurdles in Belarus, Iraqi migrants still long for way out

Dohuk, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :After spending three weeks in the freezing forests on the Belarus-Poland border, Hussein Khodr, his wife and his mother found themselves back at square one -- an Iraqi camp for displaced Yazidis.

But despite the "cold" and "hunger" of their arduous and fruitless journey, Khodr dreams of making the trip out once again.

The family was among 400 Iraqis, most of them Kurds, who returned home Thursday on a repatriation flight.

Between visas and daily costs, Khodr ended up spending over $10,000 in Belarus, without ever making it beyond the frontier into the European Union.

At the Polish border "we tried to cross the barbed wire. There were sensors that would send signals to the Polish police.

They arrived and prevented us from crossing", he recounted from Sharya camp near Dohuk, in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The family spent 20 days camped out in the wet forest at the borders. "We were hungry, we were thirsty, we were cold," the 36-year-old said.

Seven fellow Yazidis managed to make it to Germany, but Khodr's mother Inaam, who suffers from rheumatism, could not walk the long hours necessary to make the crossing.

"We were not looking for luxury, we wanted to escape from our miserable living conditions," Inaam, 57, said.

Seated on a foam mattress in her sparsely furnished tent, she recalled a life punctuated by tragedies, bookended by the recent history of Iraq and its Yazidi minority.