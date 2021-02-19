UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Despite Risks, Nairobi Gives Cycling A Spin In Pandemic Bike Push

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 09:00 AM

Despite risks, Nairobi gives cycling a spin in pandemic bike push

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Nairobi, morning rush hour: the only cyclist on a busy highway, Steven Odhiambo is narrowly overtaken by a fast-moving minibus.

"It's just a jungle, just fighting for your space on the road," says the 30-year-old video editor, who picked up cycling again at the onset of the pandemic after 20 years without a pedal stroke.

It is a risky business but since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Odhiambo has avoided crowded public transport and taken his chances on two wheels navigating the hectic roads of the Kenyan capital.

The other choice is cramming into a 'matatu': colourfully painted minibuses jammed with some 15 commuters that hurtle around the city streets.

"I am much safer on a bicycle," said Odhiambo, adding that he was able to social distancing, and travel faster because he's not stuck in traffic.

He wears a bright yellow vest and blows a whistle to make his presence known on his morning rides to the office.

It is a harrowing 15-kilometre (nine miles) journey without the protection of bike lanes, and he must navigate between antiquated trucks, speeding SUVs and motorcycles criss-crossing the lanes.

Despite the perilous conditions, not to mention two minor accidents, Odhiambo has no intention of backpedalling.

He says he lost 20 kilogrammes (44 Pounds) getting in the saddle, and made significant savings on transport thanks to a used bike he purchased for about 15,000 Kenyan shillings ($136 or 115 Euros) "The best way to sensitise people about cycling and going green is to show people the benefit of it," he said.

- Growing trend - Odhiambo is among a growing number in Nairobi switching to cycling since the pandemic, despite a critical lack of bike paths.

It is a promising sign in a city where air pollution has increased 182 percent since the 1970s, according to a recent study by the University of Birmingham, and traffic jams cost an estimated $1 billion in lost productivity every year.

In his store for used bikes in the city centre, Jimmy Karumba said he experienced at least a 50 percent rise in sales in last year.

The shopkeeper, who mainly sold children's bikes before the pandemic, said he welcomed many adult customers looking to avoid public transport and stay fit.

In May, Benard Asin founded Spin Kings, a group dedicated to biking enthusiasts, and witnessed a surge to around 300 members in a matter of weeks.

"I was even speechless. I didn't expect it to pick up that fast," the 27-year-old social worker said.

"I can say 99 percent started cycling after the pandemic." While most remembered the basics "many people didn't know about changing gears," he said.

- 'Cyclists' lives matter' - Cyprine Odada of Critical Mass, an alliance of cyclist groups that holds monthly rides of up to 1,000 people in Nairobi, said the pandemic had shown policymakers that biking was popular and not exclusively transport for the poor.

"Weirdly, Covid has been good for cycling," said Odada.

Many novices have sought out Critical Mass for advice about staying safe, said the 34-year-old urban planner.

Cycling is far from harmless in Nairobi: 69 cyclists died last year in the capital, according to the National Transport Authority.

Between the scarcity of bicycle paths and often total absence of footpaths "our roads are a death trap", said Odada.

In the city, some bikers have taken to wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the slogan: "Cyclists' lives matter".

Bike paths were built in Nairobi's business district last year, following the city's commitment in 2015 to allocate 20 percent of state funds for roads to non-motorised transport.

Despite the progress, Odada said: "Kenya still has a long way to go".

Neighbouring Ethiopia, for example, has offered a more ambitious response to the same problem.

In 2019, the capital Addis Ababa adopted a 10-year strategy to promote non-motorised transport, including the construction of 200 kilometres of bicycle paths.

Related Topics

Business Poor Cycling Road Died Traffic Karumba Addis Ababa Nairobi Progress Same Birmingham Alliance Ethiopia Kenya May 2015 2019 National University From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

8 hours ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

9 hours ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

9 hours ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

9 hours ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

9 hours ago

Nominations of 35 candidates for 11 Senate seats f ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.