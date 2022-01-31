UrduPoint.com

Despite 'serene' Kolbe's Top 14 debut Toulon fall to Stade Francais

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Toulon captain Baptiste Serin said South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe brings 'serenity to the team' even though he was unable to inspire them to victory on his Top 14 bow for the club on Sunday as Stade Francais won 26-24.

Kolbe's league debut in his new colours was delayed by injury and Covid-19 postponements.

The 28-year-old moved for a reported 1.8 million Euros ($2.12 million) from Toulouse in August.

The loss in Paris kept Toulon in 13th place, the relegation play-off spot, but they have three games in hand over Perpignan in 12th. Victory lifted the home side to 10th.

Kolbe, 28, started behind a pack which included former Parisian Sergio Parisse as the 38-year-old seeks to prove his fitness over the next three weeks before a potential Test return with Italy in the upcoming Six Nations.

Kolbe had played for Toulon in December 17's European Challenge Cup win over Zebre Parma.

"He's a guy who plays right, he brings a lot of serenity to the team. Cheslin's only played two matches, we have to be patient with Cheslin," Serin told reporters.

"We know his ability with one-on-ones, he won all of them tonight. I found him serious," he added.

By the time the Rugby World Cup winner got his first touch in the league his team already trailed after home fly-half Joris Segonds kicked a second-minute penalty.

>