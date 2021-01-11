UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Despite Vaccines, No Covid Herd Immunity In 2021: WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:50 PM

Despite vaccines, no Covid herd immunity in 2021: WHO

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Despite vaccines against Covid-19 being rolled out in a number of countries, the World Health Organization warned Monday that herd immunity would not be achieved this year.

Countries across the globe are looking forward to vaccines finally allowing a return to normality in the months ahead.

But the WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan warned that it will take time to produce and administer enough doses to halt the spread of the virus.

"We are not going to achieve any levels of population immunity or herd immunity in 2021," she told a virtual press briefing from WHO's headquarters in Geneva, stressing the need to continue measures like physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing to rein in the pandemic.

She hailed the "incredible progress" made by scientists who managed the unthinkable of developing not one but several safe and effective vaccines against a brand new virus in under a year.

But, she stressed, the rollout "does take time." "It takes time to scale the production of doses, not just in the millions, but here we are talking about in the billions," she pointed out, calling on people to "be a little bit patient." Swaminathan stressed that eventually, "the vaccines are going to come. They are going to go to all countries.""But meanwhile we mustn't forget that there are measures that work," she said.

There would be a need to continue taking the public health and social measures aimed at halting transmission for "the rest of this year at least."

Related Topics

World Immunity Progress Geneva All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

20 minutes ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

41 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

20 minutes ago

UK Vaccinated About 40% of Nationals Aged 80 Again ..

9 minutes ago

Top US Lawmaker Urges Reversal of Houthis Terroris ..

9 minutes ago

Explosion at Gold Mine in Eastern China Leaves 22 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.