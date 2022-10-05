Detained American leaves Iran removing one hurdle to nuclear deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Baquer Namazi, one of four US citizens whose release Washington had demanded in the context of any revived nuclear deal with Tehran, left for neutral Oman Wednesday, Iranian state television said.

Namazi, a former UNICEF official, was detained in February 2016 when the 85-year-old travelled to Iran to press for the release of his son Siamak, who had been arrested in October of the previous year.

"Mohammad Baquer Namazi, who had been released from prison a few days ago, left Iran today (Wednesday)," the state broadcaster said, posting footage of Namazi boarding a plane in Iran.

The United States has been pressing for the release of the Namazis and two other Americans amid efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.

"Wrongfully detained US citizen Baquer Namazi has been permitted to depart Iran, and his son Siamak, also wrongfully detained, has been granted furlough from prison," a State Department spokesperson told AFP.

The spokesperson said that previously the older Namazi was "not permitted to leave the county after serving his sentence, despite his repeated requirement for urgent medical attention." The United Nations said last week that the pair had been allowed to leave Iran, after an appeal from Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Both were convicted of espionage in October 2016 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Baquer Namazi was released on medical leave in 2018 and had been serving his sentence under house arrest.

At least two other American citizens are currently held in Iran.