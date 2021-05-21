UrduPoint.com
Detained Cameroon Journalist On Hunger Strike

Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:30 AM

Douala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A journalist who has been held in Cameroon for ten months for "propagating false news" has started a hunger strike, a media trade union said Thursday.

Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF) and local press unions regularly denounce what they say are arbitrary detentions of journalists critical of Cameroon President Paul Biya and his government.

Emmanuel Mbombog Mbog Matip, director of the Climat Social daily, "is on hunger strike" in a prison in the capital Yaounde, said Alex Koko, head of the national journalists' union Synajic.

RSF said another journalist, Paul Chouta, had been jailed for 23 months on Tuesday, but as that sentence was equal to the time he has already spent in detention he was released on Thursday.

The Cameroon authorities did not reply to an AFP request for comment late Thursday,Cameroon sits a lowly 135th out of 180 nations in RSF's press freedom index.

