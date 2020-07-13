Detained Mali opposition leaders freed

(@FahadShabbir)

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Political opposition leaders detained in Mali after violent protests against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Friday have been released, their lawyers said on Monday.

Alifa Habib Kone, one of the lawyers representing the opposition figures, said that three of his clients had been released on Monday.

"Others were released as early as last night, in a disorderly manner," he added.

Security forces arrested some 20 opposition leaders in the aftermath of Friday's unrest, worrying the West African state's international allies and neighbours, which urged their release.