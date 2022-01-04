Detained Tunisian politician 'terrorism' suspect: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tunis, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Tunisia's former justice minister Noureddine Bhiri of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party was arrested on suspicions of "terrorism", the interior minister said Monday.

"There were fears of acts of terrorism targeting the country's security and we had to act," Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine said of the arrest, which took place on Friday.