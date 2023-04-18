Detained US reporter makes first public Russian court appearance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :US reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared at a court hearing partly open to the press on Tuesday for the first time since his arrest for espionage, an AFP reporter in the courtroom saw.

Gershkovich wore a checkered shirt, crossed his arms and smiled before the start of the hearing in Moscow, which is an appeal against his pre-trial detention.

US ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy could also be seen in the courtroom.

Journalists and the ambassador were allowed into the courtroom before the start of the hearing but were then ushered out and will only be allowed back in to hear the decision at the end of the hearing.

Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich, the US-born son of Soviet Jewish emigres, was arrested last month by Russia's FSB security service during a reporting trip in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.