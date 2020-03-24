UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Detected Coronavirus Cases Top 350,000 Worldwide: AFP Tally

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:40 AM

Detected coronavirus cases top 350,000 worldwide: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Detected coronavirus cases have topped 350,000 across the world since the pandemic broke out late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1700 GMT on Monday compiled from official figures.

At least 350,142 infections, including 15,873 deaths, have been detected worldwide, mostly in China, which has 81,093 cases, and Italy with 63,927.

The official figures likely only reflect a fraction of the real number of infections, as many countries only test cases needing hospitalisation.

Related Topics

World China Italy From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Visitors to the UAE will not be affected by passen ..

6 hours ago

Azerbaijan GP postponed due to coronavirus

8 hours ago

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

9 hours ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

9 hours ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.