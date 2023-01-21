UrduPoint.com

Detention To Continue For European Parliament Official Eva Kaili: Judge

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 12:50 AM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A request for the release of former European Parliament (EP) Vice President Eva Kaili, who was arrested on corruption allegations, was rejected Thursday.

The Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that Kaili's detention would continue when she appeared before the judge.

Kaili's lawyer, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, defended his client's innocence in a statement after the hearing.

Kaili, a Greek Member of the European Parliament (MEP), is suspected of being at the center of one of the EU's biggest corruption scandals. She is suspected of being paid by Qatar to lobby for the Gulf state's interests.

Kaili has the right to appeal the decision within 24 hours.

