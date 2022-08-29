UrduPoint.com

Detroit Gunman Who Killed 3 People Nabbed By US Police

Published August 29, 2022

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Police in the US city of Detroit on Sunday caught a suspect believed to have shot four people at "random", killing three of them, authorities said.

The Midwestern city's police chief, James White, told media that the first three victims -- two women and a man -- were found shot multiple times in separate locations around Detroit in the early hours of the morning.

A fourth man spotted the suspect peering into car windows and told him to stop, White said. The suspect shot him once.

Three of the victims died and one survived, police told local media.

The shootings appear "to be very random," White told a press conference.

"One was waiting on a bus, one was walking his dog, and one was just on the street," he said.

By around 9 pm local time (0100 GMT), Detroit mayor Mike Duggan announced that the suspect was found and detained "We got him," Duggan said in a tweet.

"With the help of critical information from the community and strong support from (law enforcement), Detroit police officers took the suspect into custody today without incident." The Detroit shootings were not the only incident of deadly gun violence in the United States on Sunday.

Authorities in the Texan city of Houston said that three people were shot dead there by a gunman who first set fire to their home.

"This suspect unfortunately, and very sadly, and very evilly, set fire to several residences, laid wait for those residents to come out, and fired upon them," Houston police chief Troy Finner told another press conference.

Firefighters tackling the blaze also had to take cover from the gunman, he said.

