UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Detroit Legend Al Kaline - 'Mr. Tiger' - Dies At 85

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:40 AM

Detroit legend Al Kaline - 'Mr. Tiger' - dies at 85

Los Angeles, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Detroit great Al Kaline, who spent 22 years with the Tigers and led them to a World Series title in 1968, died Monday at the age of 85, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The Free Press said a close friend of Kaline's family confirmed he had passed away at his home in suburban Bloomfield Hills.

The cause of death was not immediately given.

Kaline, whose storied tenure with the club earned him the nickname "Mr. Tiger," notched 3,007 hits with 399 home runs in a career that saw him gain 18 All-Star team nods and 10 Gold Glove Awards.

A Baltimore native, Kaline joined the Tigers at 18, straight out of high school in 1953 and never spent a day in the minor leagues.

He was just 20 when he won the American League batting title in 1955 -- the first 20-year-old to win a Major League batting title since Ty Cobb in 1907.

Kaline was sidelined for part of the 1968 season with a broken arm, and when he returned was used mostly as a pinch-hitter or at first base rather than at his usual outfield position.

After the Tigers clinched the AL Pennant, manager Mayo Smith started him in the World Series and Kaline batted .379 with two homers and eight runs-batted-in as Detroit beat the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

Former Tigers star pitcher Justin Verlander paid tribute to Kaline on Twitter on Monday, calling Kaline "a kind and generous man who meant so much to so many.

"I hope you knew how much I enjoyed our conversations about baseball, life, or just giving each other a hard time," Verlander wrote. "I am honored to have been able to call you my friend for all these years." The Tigers retired Kaline's number six in 1980, the same year that he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

At that time, Kaline was just the 10th player in MLB history to make the Hall of Fame on his first ballot.

Kaline's association with the Tigers continued after his retirement in 1974 as he joined the club's television team.

In 2002 he was named a special assistant to the Tigers, a role he was set to continue in 2020.

Related Topics

World Twitter Died Man Same Baltimore St. Louis Detroit 2020 Gold Family TV All Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over virtual meetings ..

8 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation, Roche support publishing of fi ..

8 hours ago

ERC&#039;s volunteering teams significantly contri ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Nepal review ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss rel ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.