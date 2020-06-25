UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Detroit, Ottawa Have Best Odds In NHL Draft Lottery

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Detroit, Ottawa have best odds in NHL Draft Lottery

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :While 24 NHL teams look toward the July 10 opening of training camps before resuming the season, the other clubs begin looking to next season in Friday's NHL Draft Lottery.

The annual allocation of selections for top new talent has been altered due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown that put the league on hiatus in March with five weeks remaining in the 2019-20 campaign.

The NHL plans a return in a two-hub format, one each for the Eastern and Western Conferences, with eight clubs from each. Hub cities have yet to be decided and a schedule has not been set.

Among those whose season was ended by the shutdown, the Detroit Red Wings, who had the worst win percentage of .

275, have the best odds at landing the top pick in this year's NHL Draft through the lottery.

But the Ottawa Senators have two spots in the lottery thanks to an earlier trade with San Jose and as a result own the next two best chances at landing the top spot.

Following in order are the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres.

The eight teams that will lose qualifying-round best-of-five series to open the NHL return to play will have the worst eight chances at the spot.

If any team not in the bottom seven wins one of the first three picks, a later draw would be conducted involving the eight qualifying round losers to determine which of them gets the spot.

Related Topics

Ottawa Los Angeles San Jose Buffalo Detroit Hub March July From Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

1 hour ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

3 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

4 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.