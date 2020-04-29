UrduPoint.com
Deutschland Tour Cancelled Due To Virus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Deutschland Tour cancelled due to virus

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :This year's Deutschland Tour originally set for August 20-23 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Tuesday.

Large-scale public events in Germany have been banned until August 31 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"As big as the disappointment is, the current circumstances and the decision by the German authorities make it clear that the Deutschland Tour cannot take place this year," race director Claude Rach said in a statement.

Next year's race will take 2020's course starting in the north-eastern town of Stralsund and ending in Nuremberg.

Cycling's three Grand Tours have all been postponed with the Tour de France re-scheduled for August 29-September 20.

