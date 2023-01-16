UrduPoint.com

'Devastated' Kyrgios Out Of Australian Open With Injury

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 11:00 AM

'Devastated' Kyrgios out of Australian Open with injury

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Nick Kyrgios pulled out injured from the Australian Open on Monday without hitting a ball, saying he was "devastated" to miss his home Grand Slam.

The Australian, considered an outside chance of winning the title, had struggled with an ankle issue leading into the event.

But it was knee discomfort that forced him out, a day before he was due to face Russian Roman Safiullin in the first round.

Kyrgios was also planning to defend his doubles title alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"I'm devastated, obviously," he said at a hastily arranged press conference at Melbourne Park.

"I've had some great tournaments here, winning the doubles last year and playing the tennis of my life probably going into this event.

"Pretty brutal, one of the most important tournaments of my year and it hasn't been easy," he added.

"There's a mixture of emotions.

.. just bad timing, but that's life. injuries are part of the sport." His physio Will Maher said a scan showed a cyst as a result of a small tear in his lateral meniscus, but it was not a career-threatening injury.

Kyrgios's team used a charity match against Novak Djokovic on Friday to test out the injured knee and the Australian "didn't pull up great".

On Saturday, the 27-year-old said that expectations he could go far at the opening Grand Slam of the year were stressful and made it hard to focus.

But the divisive Australian also said he was humbled to be in a position where people considered him in with a real shot of winning a first Grand Slam.

While his frequent tantrums have long overshadowed his talent, Kyrgios had a stellar 2022, making a barnstorming run to a first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon, before losing to Djokovic.

Related Topics

Tennis Injured Russia Melbourne Australian Open Event From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

5 minutes ago
 Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana ..

Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana gifts: LHC told

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; ..

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; dominates El ClÃ¡sico

8 hours ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state vis ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state visit of ROK President

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.