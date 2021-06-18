UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Of China's Space Exploration "impressive", Says Australian Scientist

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Development of China's space exploration

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The development of China's space exploration in the past years has been "impressive", said an Australian scientist on Friday.

China was "catching up very fast and may be able to leapfrog in some ways," said Prof. Paul Francis, an astrophysicist at The Australian National University when speaking of China's successful launch of the crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12 on Thursday.

He told Xinhua that on the one hand, the move was important to inspiring the young people. On the other hand, it paved the way for future space missions.

After its launch, Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship successfully docked with the core module Tianhe of China's space station on Thursday.

Francis said that sending the astronauts to the space station would allow China to "start exploring basically the medicine of space, and other technology needed to keep people alive in a small metal box in space to understand better the effects on the health of the astronauts".

He said he believes that this is important to further explorations. "It will be useful for future moon missions or Mars missions or further afield," he said. "You need to understand how they can survive in zero gravity. You need to work on the technology of how you keep them alive, keep the air clean, keep the water and food."

Related Topics

Technology Water China Young May National University Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom near Turb ..

34 minutes ago

Breaking stereotypes: 21-year old man gets married ..

51 minutes ago

Vietnam reports record high daily new COVID-19 cas ..

1 hour ago

European stocks nudge lower at open

1 hour ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram urges financing, debt rel ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan records lowest positivity ratio since Jun ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.