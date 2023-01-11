UrduPoint.com

Device To Detect Orbital Particles Mounted Outside China's Space Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Device to detect orbital particles mounted outside China's space station

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :-- A particle detector has been installed on the extravehicular platform of China's space station to obtain key data used for the space station's safety, extravehicular activities of the astronauts, biological experiments, and the study of space material.

The energy particle detector in Wentian lab has been transported via the cargo airlock cabin, assisted by a robotic arm.

The detector used a new material called CLYC for the first time in the world that can achieve high-efficient neutron detection.

The newly-mounted device can monitor the energy and orientations of high-energy protons and electrons, heavy ions and neutrons in the space station's orbit, according to the National Space Science Center under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

China, on July 24, 2022, launched the Wentian lab module, the space station's first lab, which consists of a work cabin, an airlock cabin, and a resource cabin.

Related Topics

World China July Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Global Market publishes Healthcare Regul ..

Abu Dhabi Global Market publishes Healthcare Regulations

5 minutes ago
 California-Punjab SPA important milestone to stren ..

California-Punjab SPA important milestone to strengthen both provinces: Masood

30 minutes ago
 SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s lar ..

SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s largest gems and jewellery exhibi ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accessi ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defam ..

Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defamation on social media

35 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made succe ..

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made successful model: PM

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.