UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Devine Inspiration: Kiwi Belts Fastest Ton In Women's T20 History

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:30 AM

Devine inspiration: Kiwi belts fastest ton in women's T20 history

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :New Zealand captain Sophie Devine hit the fastest century in women's Twenty20 history on Thursday, taking just 36 balls to reach 100 in a domestic match in Dunedin.

Devine tore apart the Otago Sparks bowling attack, hitting nine sixes and seven fours to set up a 10-wicket win for her Wellington Blaze side.

She then capped her innings with two fours to finish with an unbeaten 108 off 38 balls.

The innings beat previous record holder Deandra Dottin's 38-ball effort for the West Indies in South Africa in 2010.

It was also the fastest ever scored by any player on New Zealand soil and has been bettered only nine times by men's cricketers worldwide.

The feat was all the more remarkable because it was Devine's first match since she ended a fortnight's Covid-19 quarantine four days ago following a stint playing with the Perth Scorchers in Australia's Women's Big Bash League.

"I was really nervous this morning, whenever you have an extended break away from the game, you get nervous about whether you can come back into it," she said.

"So it was nice just to spend some time in the middle." Devine's achievement came as New Zealand cricket announced the England and Australia women's teams will tour in the coming months.

England will play New Zealand in three T20s and three one-day internationals between February 23 and March 7, with the Australians contesting a similar fixture list from March 28 to April 10.

Both teams will undergo 14 days of mandatory isolation after arriving in New Zealand.

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Century Australia Perth Nice Dunedin Wellington South Africa February March April Women All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 January 2021

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

9 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.