DG of passports supervises services provided to foreign nationals evacuated from Sudan

Jeddah, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The Director General (DG) of Passports Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya has inspected the passports offices of King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah Islamic Port, private aviation, and King Abdullah Air Base.

During the inspection tour, he reviewed the services provided to citizens and nationals of friendly countries who arrived from Sudan.

Al-Yahya expressed his pride in the Kingdom's leadership's efforts in evacuation and humanitarian services offered for repatriated foreign nationals through the Kingdom's seaports and airports.

He also applauded the employees working in passports departments at sea and airports, conveying to them the greetings and appreciation of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Interior, on their supportive collaboration with the partner government agencies, and the facilities provided to the foreign nationals hosted by the Kingdom, in preparation for completing their repatriation procedures.