UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG PNCA Calls On CM Gilgit Baltistan

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

DG PNCA calls on CM Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Director General, Dr. Fouzia Saeed called on Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the chief minister appreciated the efforts of DG PNCA for the promotion of culture and establishing of PNCA's regional office in GB, said a press release.

He said that PNCA GB office will play a role in promotion of northern areas arts and culture. GB artists community would also get opportunities at national and international level to show their art, he added.

Khalid Khursheed Khan also assured all kinds of support to PNCA for the cultural development in the areas.

DG PNCA thanked the chief minister for cooperation in establishing PNCA regional office in GB. She also discussed the proposal of establishing cultural directorate and auditorium in PNCA GB office.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan All

Recent Stories

DP World reports strong start to 2021 with 10% vol ..

10 minutes ago

Turkmenistan is elected to the membership of the E ..

14 minutes ago

Wasim Akram, son spending holy month of Ramadan in ..

17 minutes ago

‘100 Million Meals’ campaign hits target in 10 ..

25 minutes ago

Riding The Tiger: Indian Surrender Continues

40 minutes ago

Dubai recorded AED22.9 billion in real estate tran ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.