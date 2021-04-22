DG PNCA calls on CM Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Director General, Dr. Fouzia Saeed called on Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the chief minister appreciated the efforts of DG PNCA for the promotion of culture and establishing of PNCA's regional office in GB, said a press release.

He said that PNCA GB office will play a role in promotion of northern areas arts and culture. GB artists community would also get opportunities at national and international level to show their art, he added.

Khalid Khursheed Khan also assured all kinds of support to PNCA for the cultural development in the areas.

DG PNCA thanked the chief minister for cooperation in establishing PNCA regional office in GB. She also discussed the proposal of establishing cultural directorate and auditorium in PNCA GB office.