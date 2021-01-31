DG PNCA condoles death of Nelo Begum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan National Counsil of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fouzia Saeed Sunday expressed her deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the leading Pakistani actress of the past Shaun's mother Nelo Begum. "On behalf of myself and staff of PNCA we pay our highest homages to the great leading actress of Pakistani screen who enriched our films with her unforgettable performances in various movies such as 'Beti', 'Lado', 'Banjaran' and 'Payal ki Jhankar' ", Director said in a message received by this scribe here.

She said that her career in films started with 'Bhawani junction' and 'Dulla Bhatti' in 1956 and very soon reached to the heights of popularity in 'Nagin' in 1959. She said that she played a challenging role in her late husband Riaz Shahid's film 'Zerqa' released in 1969 and soon became part of our remarkable film history.

She said that "We truly join Shan Shahid and family in these moments of grief and loss". She said that we prayed to Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in the tide of mercy and grant patience to the bereaved.