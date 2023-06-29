DGDA holds Eid Al-Adha festivities

Diriyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :As part of its commitment to strengthening bonds with the local community, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) is holding a series of festive events in mosques, parks, and gardens across the city of Diriyah to celebrate Eid Al-Adha.

DGDA's participation in the Eid Al-Adha celebrations reaffirms its commitment to engaging in social activities and events. With the residents of Diriyah as crucial partners, the authority aims to involve them in the realization of its vision to transform Diriyah into a dynamic global cultural and tourist destination.

Diriyah will also spread the spirit of Eid by deploying a fleet of "Fun Busses" that will travel across the neighborhood and parks, bringing joy to locals and visitors alike. The buses will travel through Al-Khalidiya Park, Al-Faisaliah Park, and Jax Park during the first three days of Eid. Each evening throughout the four-day Eid Al-Adha holiday, cultural and heritage events will take place at 8:00 pm in conjunction with the local municipality, traffic authority, police department, Diriyah Hospital, and other local entities.

The authority has also collaborated with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture to oversee the organization of Eid meals.

This collaboration helps to prioritize sustainability across Diriyah by ensuring proper waste disposal and utilization at the Diriyah abattoir.

Furthermore, DGDA launched "The Good Neighbor" initiative, which works to distribute special bags for first aid kits and Eid decoration boxes. The goal is to increase public awareness of the significant role that family activities play in bringing Diriyah's rich and dynamic local culture to life.

In addition to these festivities, Bujairi Terrace will be celebrating this year's Eid Al-Adha holiday, with its, breathtaking views overlooking the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif. From the 28th of June to the 1st of July, visitors can enjoy traditional sounds entertainment and activities for the entire family while dining at any of its 20 restaurants.

In the spirit of celebration, DGDA will also actively serve pilgrims during the Hajj season through the Diriyah's Scouts program.

Organized by DGDA's Society Participation Department, in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association and several other entities, a dedicated team of more than 18 Diriyah Scouts provides support to pilgrims throughout their stay.