DGPR AJK Strongly Rejects Negative Indian Propaganda Of Official Website AJ&K PID

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

DGPR AJK strongly rejects negative Indian propaganda of official website AJ&K PID

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) ; Jul 05 (APP):Director General AJ&K Press Information Department Raja Azhar Iqbal Sunday strongly rejected the false statement of Indian Media regarding the official website of AJ&K Information Department.

Reacting over the baseless propaganda regarding the official website of his department by the Indian media, he said that Kashmiri people were struggling for securing their right to self determination and such propaganda by the Indian Media was only aimed at to divert the attention of the International community from the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupational forces against the innocent Kashmiri civilians in the bleeding Indian occupied Kashmir.

DGPR said that people of Azad Kashmir were determined to shed last drop of their blood for the solidarity, Integrity and prosperity of Pakistan by fighting for the completion of Pakistan through the liberation of the occupied territory from Indian clutches and accession of the entire Jammu Kashmir state to the country (Pakistan).

Azhar said people living along the line of control in AJK had been facing the unprovoked Indian forces firing with courage and bravery. Pakistani forces had also been given matching response to the Indian forces shelling, he added.

DGPR said that the current liberation struggle in occupied territory had reached to its logical conclusion and that day was not far off when the people will clinch their fundamental right to self determination.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

