Dhai Chaal movie inspiration for girls seeking motivation to fight life challenges: Areej Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Miss Pakistan and cast member of action packed movie Dhai Chaal, Areej Chaudhry had said that the movie was her life dream project that helped her unveil the truth about Balochistan province which portrayed erroneously by inimical forces as terrorism-hit region.

She said the movie would give inspiration to girls seeking motivation to fight challenges in their lives.

The renowned model and actress who had performed the character of Zolzai, a Pakistani agent in the move Dhai Chaal shared her experience in an exclusive chat with APP on Friday, while performing in the thriller at the screening of her movie for the underprivileged and orphan children here at a local cinema.

Ms. Chaudhry said the movie was the first of its kind based on real life events and the arrest of Indian Spy Kulbushan Yadav. The movie’s director Taimoor Sherazi had very meticulously explained the character to her which helped her in performing the persona in its true spirit, she added.

“Since my background and training of firearms, I was able to easily use real weapons during the cast of the movie. It really helped me a lot as I was acquainted with self defence techniques and use of weapons so it really added more to my performance of the role assigned to me in the film,” she said.

Areej Chaudhry urged the youth particularly girls to watch the movie and seek inspiration from the characters who were imitated from real life events and people who serve the nation invisibly while safeguarding the territorial integrity and frontiers of the motherland.

“Balochistan and Pakistan have been portrayed negatively by India at all foras through its propaganda movies. As contestant at beauty pageants the world over, I faced many questions about my country being alleged as a terrorist state but I always used to fight back those accusations with all my rigour and patriotic spirit.

However, this movie has been a blessing in disguise for me as it not only helped me hone my skills and test my mettle but rather, gave me an opportunity to serve my country by protecting its ideology and restoring its positive image through my artistic work,” she said.

To a question, she said Indian media was already busy in spewing hatred and propaganda and she was ready to take on that criticism and would thwart all such attempts with greater lucidity and eloquence of her arguments.

In her message, Areej Chaudhary said, “I would like to give this message to all the Pakistani girls to be strong and believe in themselves while pursuing challenging tasks. Every girl must have basic self defence technique or at least have some know-how to protect themselves in hostile situation. They should know how to drive a car and even use firearms.”

Earlier, at the invitation of Dhai Chaal cast member actress Areej Chaudhry, the personalities belonging to different walks of life appeared in the cinema of Islamabad and watched Dhai Chaal movie.

The moviegoers called the Dhai Chaal an eye-opener. Expressing their thoughts after watching the film, the moviegoers said that the way the facts have been brought out in the film Dhai Chaal is unprecedented and unique.

The moviegoers said that in such a situation that Pakistan is being affected by terrorism today, the film Dhai Chaal is the best material to expose the terrorists, and the young generation must watch this movie.

The Filmgoers praised the producer of the film, Dr. Irfan, and said that Dr. Irfan had educated the young generation through the film Dhai Chaal who was suffering from various doubts and confusion.

