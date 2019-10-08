UrduPoint.com
Di Francesco Leaves Sampdoria After Eight Games In Charge

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:50 AM

Rome, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Coach Eusebio Di Francesco has left Sampdoria by mutual consent after only eight games in charge, the struggling Serie A club announced on Monday.

The 50-year-old, who was sacked by Roma in March, had seen his Sampdoria outfit slump to the bottom of the Italian top flight after six defeats in their first seven matches this season.

The Genoa club sit three points from safety after Saturday's 2-0 loss at Verona.

Di Francesco led Roma to the 2017-18 Champions League semi-finals after a run which included an incredible comeback against Barcelona in the last eight after losing the first leg 4-1.

According to Italian media reports, former Inter Milan and Fiorentina boss Stefano Pioli and the 67-year-old Claudio Ranieri, who took over from Di Francesco as interim coach at Roma last term, are in contention for the vacant Sampdoria job.

