Di Giannantonio Wins Jerez Moto2 For Grieving Gresini

Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Fabio Di Giannantonio cruised to his first Moto2 victory on Sunday in Jerez to give the grieving Gresini team their first in the class since the death of founder Fausto Gresini.

On his 38th Moto2 start, the 22-year-old Italian led comfortably almost throughout.

"The race was just perfect," he said. "I was pushing but not to the limit. I was saying 'wow' I'm strong." "This means a lot," he said Italian Marco Bezzecchi of Sky Racing was second, a distant 1.722sec behind with Briton Sam Lowes of Marc VDS third, another half second behind.

Gresini, a former 125cc world champion, founded the team in 1997. He died at 60 from Covid-19 on February 23.

Lowes, a former Gresini rider was happy for the winner, known as "DiGi".

"Well done to DiGi he's a great guy so I'm happy for him and for the Gresini team after everything," Lowes said.

In the world championship, Australian Remy Gardner, who was fourth, remains atop the world championship standings on 69 points, three points ahead of Lowes and six ahead of Spaniard Raul Fernandez. Di Giannantonio is fifth.

All ride Kalex bikes.

