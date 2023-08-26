Open Menu

Dialysis Center At Banadir Hospital In Mogadishu Provides Medical Services To 83 Beneficiaries In July

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The Kidney Dialysis Center at Banadir Hospital located in Mogadishu, Somalia continues its medical services with support from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

During July, the center catered to a total of 83 patients.

Among them, 27 patients underwent 190 scheduled kidney dialysis sessions and one emergency session, while 56 individuals received medical examinations at the kidney disease clinic. Out of the patients served, 65% were males and 35% were females. About 5% of the beneficiaries were displaced persons, and 95% were residents.

The support comes as an extension of the relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to raise the capabilities of the health sector and try to alleviate the suffering of the Somali people.

