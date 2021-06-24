UrduPoint.com
Diamond League Meetings In China Postponed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Two Diamond League athletics meetings in China have been postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said Thursday.

Shanghai was to have hosted a meeting on August 14, following the Tokyo Olympics, with a second meeting, dubbed China2 but without a named city to date, to have welcomed participants on August 22.

However, "due to the combination of travel restrictions and strict quarantine requirements currently in place for entry into China, as well as the Olympic Games and other Wanda Diamond League meetings, these events are not able to be rescheduled into a busy summer programme," organisers stated.

"Both meetings are exploring the possibility of staging exhibition events after the series comes to a close at the Wanda Diamond League Final, which is due to be held in Zurich, on September 8th and 9th," a statement read.

Organisers stressed the season programme would "still take place as a full, structured series in which athletes compete for a place in the Final and a shot at the Diamond Trophy.

"In order to ensure a structured and fair qualification for the Final, some disciplines which were scheduled to be held at the Chinese events will now be reallocated to other meetings." The coronavirus crisis has severely disrupted the season schedule with the May 23 opener, slated originally for Rabat, moved to Gateshead in northeastern England.

The Italian leg was moved six days to June 10 and held in Florence as Rome's Olympic Stadium venue was being prepared to host Euro 2020 matches.

Moreover, the Oslo leg, scheduled for June 10, will now take place on July 1 and the London event will be moved to Gateshead for July 13.

