Diamond League Season To Start In Morocco On May 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Diamond League season to start in Morocco on May 23

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Calendar of elite Diamond League meetings for the Olympic year of 2021 was released on Monday with the season starting in Rabat, Morocco on May 23 and concluding in Zurich in September.

After a 2020 track and field season heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic that forced the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, athletes' focus will be the rearranged Games that are scheduled to start on July 23.

The last Diamond League meeting before the Olympics will take place in London on July 13 and the new Olympic champions will be able to show off their medals at a meeting in Shanghai on August 14.

There are back-to-back meetings in the US city of Eugene on August 21 and a still-to-be-confirmed venue in China on August 22.

Athletes will earn points in the first 13 meetings in a bid to qualify for a place in the final, where they have the chance to win the Diamond Trophy and be crowned Diamond League champion in their chosen discipline.

2021 Diamond League calendar May 23 - Rabat (MAR) May 28 - Doha (QAT) June 4 - Rome (ITA) June 10 - Oslo (NOR) July 4 - Stockholm (SWE) July 9 - Monaco (MON) July 13 - London (GBR) August 14 - Shanghai (CHN) August 21 - Eugene (USA) August 22 - Venue to be confirmed (CHN) August 26 - Lausanne (SUI) August 28 - Paris (FRA)September 3 - Brussels (BEL)September 8-9 - Zurich (SUI)

