UrduPoint.com

Diamondbacks Rookie Gilbert Throws No-hitter In First MLB Start

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Diamondbacks rookie Gilbert throws no-hitter in first MLB start

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert threw the eighth no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season on Saturday night, blanking the San Diego Padres 7-0 in his first big league start.

Gilbert struck out five batters and walked three in front of a crowd of 16,700 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona to become just the fourth pitcher in history to toss a no-hitter in his first start.

Related Topics

Tyler Phoenix San Diego

