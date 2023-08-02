Open Menu

Diani Hits Hat-trick As France Beat Panama 6-3 To Make World Cup Last 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Diani hits hat-trick as France beat Panama 6-3 to make World Cup last 16

Sydney, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Kadidiatou Diani hit a hat-trick as France marched into the last 16 of the Women's World Cup on Wednesday in a 6-3 thriller against Panama.

It was a polished recovery after Marta Cox's wonder strike on 67 seconds left the French reeling, swerving a freekick into the corner from 30 yards for her country's first-ever World Cup goal.

She spun away in celebration and was mobbed by teammates as the tears flowed at a sold-out Sydney Football Stadium.

But the euphoria was short-lived as France ran riot, with Diani scoring twice -- one a penalty -- and Maelle Lakrar and Lea Le Garrec adding a goal apiece before half-time.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Diani got her third from the spot after the restart, but Panama refused to give up.

Yomira Pinzon added their second with a crisply-struck penalty and Lineth Cedeno scored again in an exciting finale, before Vicki Becho finished well to seal the game for France in injury time.

The win ensured France finished top of Group F to set up a knockout round clash with the second-placed team in Group H -- most likely Germany.

Jamaica held Brazil 0-0 in the other group game to finish second and face a showdown with the Group H winner, probably Colombia.

With only a point needed, France coach Herve Renard shuffled the deck, making five changes.

He rested inspirational captain Wendie Renard, with Grace Geyoro assuming the armband.

Veteran striker Eugenie Le Sommer also made way with Clara Mateo and Diani up front.

But the perennial World Cup underachievers were caught on the hop as play got underway and Cox surged forward, with Le Garrec tripping her.

Cox lined up the kick and curled it into the top left-hand corner for one of the goals of the tournament.

Panama were swiftly brought back to earth with France settling to take control, and the inevitable equaliser came 20 minutes later.

It followed a period of intense pressure with Lakrar getting her head on a cross and Deysire Salazar lashing the ball into her own net, although it was credited to the French defender.

They went 3-1 ahead nine minutes later when Diani converted from the spot after Pinzon was penalised for handball, with Le Garrec adding the fourth after a curling cross deceived the goalkeeper and flew in.

Diani buried her second penalty seven minutes after the restart, again for handball, before Pinzon pulled one back when teammate Riley Tanner was shoved to the ground in the box.

Panama threw everything at France as the crowd cheered them on and Cedeno sent them into raptures when she got their third, forcing home the rebound after the ball hit the bar.

In end-to-end action, Becho popped up at the near post to score a sixth for France at the death.

Related Topics

Football World France Germany Sydney Brazil Panama Colombia Women Post From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orang ..

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orange line train stations

6 minutes ago
 FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Fo ..

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

14 minutes ago
 Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with U ..

Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with UAEFA&#039;s implementation of ..

21 minutes ago
 Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to es ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics ..

50 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer sc ..

MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer science graduate programmes

50 minutes ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&# ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&#039; with Sultan Al Neyadi

51 minutes ago
MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp ..

MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp 2023

51 minutes ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

2 hours ago
 MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for ..

MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for sustainability of marine envi ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

2 hours ago
 DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian c ..

DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian crossing systems in DSO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous