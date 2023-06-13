Diaspora in France holds Pakistan solidarity rally

PARIS, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistani diaspora in France on Tuesday held a rally expressing solidarity with the vision of putting their homeland ahead of political interests.

Pakistanis from all walks of life gathered in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and raised slogans for Pakistan and the army.

The rally emphasized the need for promoting the message of 'Pakistan first' and rising above petty political interests.