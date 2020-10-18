Diaz Ayuso: from Twitter hound to Madrid regional chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :An outspoken hardliner who once wrote tweets for a predecessor's pooch, Madrid regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso has become the attack dog of the right to take on Spain's leftwing Federal government.

Diaz Ayuso, who turned 42 on Saturday, has hit the headlines in recent weeks for her vociferous attacks on Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for imposing a partial lockdown on Madrid.

A member of the conservative opposition Popular Party (PP), she took office just 14 months ago, with the epidemic taking hold just over six months into her term.

Responsible for Spain's wealthiest region with its population of 6.

6 million, she has come under fire for not doing enough to contain the virus, which has spread like wildfire through Madrid.

But it is a charge she roundly denies, accusing the Sanchez administration of fudging the figures to justify the lockdown to slow the spread of infection.

"We are suffering under the most authoritarian government in the history of (Spain's) democracy," she told El Mundo newspaper.

"This government is the indisputable champion of liars," she railed, accusing it of trying to "sow chaos" as part of a leftwing plot "to change the country through the back door".